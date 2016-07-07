Veteran BBC correspondent Caroline Wyatt has stepped down from her post as religious affairs correspondent after revealing that she suffers from Multiple Sclerosis.

Caroline is best known to listeners for reporting from war zones and was embedded with British troops during the 2003 Iraq invasion.

She spoke to BBC 5 live’s Peter Allen about how frightening MS can be because of its unpredictable nature.

“It’s probably the scariest thing ever because you have no control over it and don’t know where it’s going to go.”