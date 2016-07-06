Media player
'I'm a little Alma, not a little Mozart'
Alma Deutscher wrote her first opera at the age of seven, a violin concerto at 9 and this year her full length opera of Cinderella will be premiered in Vienna. She is just 11.
Alma told Today programme presenter Sarah Montague about how she writes music and the comparisons with Mozart.
06 Jul 2016
