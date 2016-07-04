'Tony Blair did not lie' - Lord Butler

Tony Blair did not lie about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq but he did exaggerate the reliability of intelligence, says Lord Butler, who led an official investigation into the claim.

The man in charge of the 2004 Butler Review tells the Today programme that "most intelligence agencies in the world" thought that Saddam Hussein had developed the weapons, but the evidence was "sporadic and patchy" - which was not reflected in the way Mr Blair made the case for the Iraq war.