Queen visits Giant's Causeway on tour of Northern Ireland
The Queen visited the famous stones of the Giant's Causeway as part of her 90th birthday tour of Northern Ireland's scenic north coast.
The visit marks Her Majesty's first public engagements since the UK voted to leave the European Union.
Chris Buckler reports.
28 Jun 2016
