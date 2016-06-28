Media player
Lauri Love's father: 'He feels like taking his own life'
A two day hearing has just begun to decide whether Lauri Love, who is accused of hacking into US Federal Reserve computers, should be extradited to America.
Lauri has been diagnosed with Asperger's and depression.
His father, Alexander, has vowed to fight "barbaric" attempts to extradite him from the UK, and he spoke to Victoria Derbyshire.
28 Jun 2016
