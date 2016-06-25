Media player
EU Referendum: Jean-Claude Juncker on divorce
European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said he would "like the British to act as soon as possible" after voting to leave the EU.
Speaking to German TV station ARD, he went on to say: "The British made it clear yesterday, crystal clear as the British say, that they want to leave".
