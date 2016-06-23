Media player
Cameras fitted at Wimbledon amid tennis match fixing
For the first time ever cameras have been installed at Wimbledon, to gather evidence in case suspicious betting patterns emerge.
It comes after widespread revelations about match fixing were reported in January.
The BBC's Joe Wilson reports.
23 Jun 2016
