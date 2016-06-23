Cameras at Wimbledon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cameras fitted at Wimbledon amid tennis match fixing

For the first time ever cameras have been installed at Wimbledon, to gather evidence in case suspicious betting patterns emerge.

It comes after widespread revelations about match fixing were reported in January.

The BBC's Joe Wilson reports.

  • 23 Jun 2016
Go to next video: Suspected tennis match fixing exposed