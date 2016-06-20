Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What can strawberries tell us about European Union?
Graham Satchell looks at what the humble strawberry can tell us about the European Union.
-
20 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window