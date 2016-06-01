Student on EU referendum: 'All you get is politicians arguing'
Almost two thirds of Manchester students are unaware of EU referendum

Almost two thirds of university students in Manchester do not know when the EU referendum is taking place, according to a new poll conducted by YouthSight for Universities UK.

5 live's Phil Williams spoke to some second year students from the University of Salford to find out why they aren't engaged.

