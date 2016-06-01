The Scottish nurse who survived Ebola has told Radio 5 live that contracting meningitis was “ worse” than Ebola.

Pauline Cafferkey, 40, from South Lanarkshire, went to Sierra Leone in 2014 to help treat people suffering from Ebola. In December that year, having returned home, she discovered that she had potentially picked up the deadly virus.

She was hospitalised last October with meningitis, caused by remnants of the Ebola virus. She was then readmitted again in February, which was a precaution.

She told Daily’s Adrian Chiles that hospital staff had to sedate her because of the severe pain she was in.

“I was in the Royal Free because it was my brain was involved. They said that I was in such severe pain the first few days, that they just sedated me because it was so bad.”