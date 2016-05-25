The Queen Mary
The Queen Mary's role in helping Jews flee Germany and Austria

Once a byword for luxury travel in the 1930s, researchers have discovered that the Queen Mary was used to help thousands of Jewish people to flee the Nazis in Austria and Germany.

This week marks the 80th anniversary of the liner's maiden voyage.

Duncan Kennedy reports from Southampton.

