A man from Scunthorpe who lived with a tumour the size of a melon on his neck for 24 years has finally had the growth removed.

Ian Crow had surgery to remove the lump, which weighed 1.2 kilograms and is believed to be the third largest in the world of its kind.

The 66-year-old told 5 live Daily's Peter Allen that he put off seeking medical treatment because he had just started a new job.

“I wanted a job, I felt that it was something inside that wasn’t that dangerous”