Gillian Frith and her partner Peter Downing described how their holiday on the Balmoral cruise liner, was ruined when Gillian became ill with Norovirus.

Speaking to 5 Live's Sarah Brett, Gillian said she had "all the classic symptoms of Norovirus... It comes on very suddenly, that's the problem".

Fred Olsen, the company that owns the cruise liner, said in a statement: "Fred Olsen has announced compensation measures to any guests on board who have been required to remain in isolation within their cabins, and has also agreed a further gesture of goodwill in recognition of any loss of enjoyment and amenities to guests. "