Enfield Council tackles library crisis with the help of community groups
A London borough is working with community groups to try and reduce the impact of massive cuts to library funding.
Enfield has more libraries than any other London borough, and the council says it will not be closing any despite facing funding cuts of 60% by 2020.
Instead it is renting out space to local organisations who take part in running the library.
BBC London's Alice Bhandhukravi speaks to students Courtney Furnell and Seyma Aydogmus, Susan Tripp, headteacher of West Lea School and Cllr Ayfer Orhan, cabinet member for education at Enfield Council.
22 May 2016
