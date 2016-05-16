Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Leicester City FC parade celebrates Premier League win

Thousands of fans have turned out for Leicester City FC's victory parade after the team's Premier League title win.

The open-top bus parade is making its way through the city centre, before the team take the stage at Victoria Park.

  • 16 May 2016
Go to next video: Fans react as goal seals 'epic' victory