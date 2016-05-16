Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leicester City FC parade celebrates Premier League win
Thousands of fans have turned out for Leicester City FC's victory parade after the team's Premier League title win.
The open-top bus parade is making its way through the city centre, before the team take the stage at Victoria Park.
-
16 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window