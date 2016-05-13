A man who was just 8 years old when he survived the Hillsborough tragedy is trying to find the person who saved his life 27 years ago.

Joe Smith posted an appeal on Facebook this week to try find the man, which has been shared across the world.

It came after he saw himself on the man's shoulders for the first time when he watched a BBC documentary about the tragedy this week.

That post has now been shared more than 125,000 times.

Joe told 5 live Daily's Sam Walker that he wants to find the man to “shake his hand and buy him a beer”