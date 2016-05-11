Microphone gaffes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Microphone gaffes in the 21st Century

Public figures have sometimes forgotten that technology is not always their friend.

While both the Queen and Prime Minister David Cameron made remarks this week that they were unaware were being picked up by microphones, they are not the first people to have fallen foul of an unintentional sound bite.

Prince Charles, former Prime Minister Tony Blair and Gordon Brown have all made microphone gaffes since the turn of the century.

  • 11 May 2016
Go to next video: PM calls countries 'fantastically corrupt'