Sophie, Countess of Wessex, on cycling challenge
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is to cycle 445 miles in September for the Duke of Edinburgh's Award's Diamond Challenge.
She will cycle from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Buckingham Palace.
The BBC's Louise Minchin joined her in training.
10 May 2016
