Video

The long-awaited report into the Iraq War will be published on 6 July, inquiry head Sir John Chilcot has said.

Sir John said national security vetting of the report had been completed and it would be published without any material being redacted.

Relatives of the 179 British service personnel killed in Iraq between 2003 and 2009 would get "early sight" of the report, he added.

Lance Corporal Thomas Keys died in Iraq in 2003 when he was 20 - his father Reg Keys told the BBC's Clive Myrie it had been a "mini nightmare" waiting for closure.