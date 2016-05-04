The mother of Fusilier Lee Rigby, who was murdered by extremists in 2013, says she still “treasures” the last text her son ever sent to her.

After reading the Mother’s Day text aloud to 5 live’s Sarah Brett, she said tearfully: “I’d give anything to have him back right now. I miss him so much”.

Michael Adebolajo, 29, and Michael Adebowale, 22, were found guilty in December 2013 of murdering the 25-year-old soldier as he returned to his barracks in Woolwich, south-east London.

The full interview with Lyn Rigby can be heard on BBC Radio 5 live Afternoon Edition on Thursday 5 May 2016. Photos (except first and last) all reproduced with permission from Lyn Rigby and Rosie Dunn's book: Lee Rigby, A Mother's Story