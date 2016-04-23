Media player
President Obama: New US-UK trade deal could take 10 years
In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Barack Obama has said it could take up to ten years to negotiate a new trade deal with the United States, if UK voters decided to leave the EU.
His latest intervention in the referendum debate follows his claim on Friday that the UK risked ending up at the back of the queue for any trade deals.
Highlights from the full interview will be available to watch online from 06:00 BST
