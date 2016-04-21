Video

The Prince of Wales has broadcast a special Shakespearean tribute to the Queen to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Prince Charles read an edited passage from William Shakespeare’s Henry VIII which includes the lines: "She shall be, to the happiness of England, an aged princess; many days shall see her, and yet no day without a deed to crown it."

He personally chose his reading in consultation with Greg Doran, Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

It is also a tribute to William Shakespeare whose 400th anniversary is being celebrated this month.

The recording was broadcast on both the Today programme and Newsday on the BBC World Service, and the full reading is available here.

(Photo Credit: Clarence House)