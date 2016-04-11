Secret WW2 listener: 'Microphones hidden in lamps'

Video

Campaigners say a stately home where captured German generals were bugged during the Second World War should be preserved as a museum. Trent Park in north London is due to be developed into luxury flats.

The prisoners' conversations were secretly monitored and recorded by German speakers working for the British. Microphones were even hidden in trees to catch their exchanges as they walked through the grounds of the park.

Sanchia Berg spoke to one of the last surviving "secret listeners", 97-year-old Fritz Lustig.