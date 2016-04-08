Video

Police have said that human remains found in a flat in south-east London are those of a police officer reported missing a week ago.

Met PC Gordon Semple, 59, was last seen on 1 April after leaving a meeting in Southwark.

On Thursday police found the remains at a flat on the Peabody Estate in Southwark Street.

A 49-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Tom Symonds reports.