Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police find human remains of missing PC Gordon Semple
Police have said that human remains found in a flat in south-east London are those of a police officer reported missing a week ago.
Met PC Gordon Semple, 59, was last seen on 1 April after leaving a meeting in Southwark.
On Thursday police found the remains at a flat on the Peabody Estate in Southwark Street.
A 49-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of murder.
Tom Symonds reports.
-
08 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window