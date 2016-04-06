Hillsborough memorial
Hillsborough inquests: What the jury must decide

The jury at the Hillsborough inquests into deaths of 96 Liverpool fans has been sent out to start deliberating after hearing two years of evidence.

The seven women and three men will respond to a 14-section questionnaire on how the supporters died.

Judith Moritz reports.

  • 06 Apr 2016
