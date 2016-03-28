Media player
Pants for fishing nets: How stranded WW2 crew survived
The family of an RAF flight officer have relived their father's tale of survival. Eric Hartley's Halifax bomber was shot down in the Bay of Biscay in 1943.
He and five crewmen survived in a dinghy for 11 days, by turning their shirts into sails and fishing with their underpants.
His diary detailed their struggles, which ended when they were picked up by a Royal Navy destroyer.
28 Mar 2016
