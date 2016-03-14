Picture of child with a teddy
More than 500 people arrested for leaving their child home alone

BBC Breakfast has found more than 500 people in England and Wales were arrested for leaving their child home alone.

The law does not specify what the right age is to leave your child unattended. So how young is too young?

John Maguire reports.

