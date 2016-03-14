Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
More than 500 people arrested for leaving their child home alone
BBC Breakfast has found more than 500 people in England and Wales were arrested for leaving their child home alone.
The law does not specify what the right age is to leave your child unattended. So how young is too young?
John Maguire reports.
-
14 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-35800870/more-than-500-people-arrested-for-leaving-their-child-home-aloneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window