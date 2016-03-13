Breck Bednar
Breck Bednar: Parents receive payout from Surrey Police

Surrey Police have accepted mistakes were made in the way they dealt with concerns raised by the mother of a 14-year-old boy, who was murdered by a man he met online.

The force has now apologised unreservedly to Breck Bednar's parents and made a payment to the family.

June Kelly reports.

  • 13 Mar 2016
