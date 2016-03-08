Army veteran Trevor Coult is selling his military medals because he says they bring back terrible memories of his time on the frontline.

The ex Colour Sergeant served in Iraq and Afghanistan - surviving eight bomb blasts and over 70 enemy attacks. He was awarded the Military Cross fighting off insurgents in Baghdad in 2005. It's the third highest military honour.

Trevor told BBC Radio 5 live's Daily's Adrian Chiles he is selling the military cross because when he looks at it "I don't see success, I see the torment I've had since the day I was awarded it."