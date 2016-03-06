Officers on horseback at Burnden Park
Burnden Park, 'the forgotten disaster' 70 years on

On 9 March 1946 a crush occurred during an FA Cup match at Burnden Park in Bolton, leaving 33 people dead and many more injured.

Roger Johnson reports on what some people in the town regard as "the forgotten disaster".

  • 06 Mar 2016
