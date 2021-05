Keep Britain Tidy has launched the UK's largest ever litter picking campaign, designed to get the country looking its best for Her Majesty's 90th birthday on the 21st of April.

It's won the support of Government ministers, 200 councils and some big high street names, but some people have criticised the project on social media because they believe it's patronising.

Writer and author Laurie Penny and journalist Toby Young spoke to 5 Live.