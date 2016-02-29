Simulation of a train crash
Video

Testing London's response to a major incident

The largest disaster training exercise in the 150-year history of the London Fire Brigade begins on Monday.

Firefighters, police officers and ambulance personnel from across London will take part in a four-day scenario based around a building collapsing onto a Tube station.

Tim Muffett went to Littlebrook Power Station in Dartford ahead of the exercise to find out more.

