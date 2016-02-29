Media player
Testing London's response to a major incident
The largest disaster training exercise in the 150-year history of the London Fire Brigade begins on Monday.
Firefighters, police officers and ambulance personnel from across London will take part in a four-day scenario based around a building collapsing onto a Tube station.
Tim Muffett went to Littlebrook Power Station in Dartford ahead of the exercise to find out more.
29 Feb 2016
