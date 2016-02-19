Residents in the village of Hedon in Yorkshire are kicking up a stink about a smell , which they say has plagued them for more than a decade.

Yorkshire Water says it is now spending £30m to fix the problem, which seems to emanate from its treatment plant in Saltend.

Alex Watts, who lives in the village and successfully led the campaign to get the problem dealt with, spoke to BBC Radio 5 live Daily's Adrian Goldberg about the stench.

She said: "One of my twins, 16 months old, woke up crying, wanting his nappy changed. When I walked into his bedroom, it wasn’t him who stank, it was the smell of sewage in his room."