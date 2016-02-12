Tadcaster's new footbridge seen from above
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tadcaster bridge: Drone films moment divided flood town reunited

A North Yorkshire town split in two by the Christmas floods has finally been reunited.

The 300 year old Tadcaster Bridge partially collapsed six weeks ago.

A drone captured the moment a temporary footbridge funded by the County Council and the government was opened.

Video production: Ed Ram

  • 12 Feb 2016
Go to next video: Moment Tadcaster bridge collapsed