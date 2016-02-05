Media player
Mansfield on daughter's suicide: 'Why didn't you tell me it was that bad?'
Suicide is one of the biggest killers in the UK, with new figures showing that 6,122 people took their own lives in 2014.
Men are three times more likely to kill themselves but suicide rates in women in England are at their highest for 10 years.
Ed Thomas spoke to the human rights barrister Michael Mansfield, whose daughter Anna took her own life in 2015.
05 Feb 2016
