Katy Morgan-Davies
Maoist cult leader Aravindan Balakrishnan's daughter 'so happy to be free'

A woman who was held captive by her father for over 30 years as part of his cult has spoken of her happiness at being freed.

Aravindan Balakrishnan, 75, brainwashed his followers into thinking he had god-like powers and raped two of them. He has been jailed for 23 years.

Katy Morgan-Davies spoke to the BBC's Tom Symonds.

  • 29 Jan 2016
