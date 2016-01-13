Media player
Video
How much will flood damage cost?
A clear picture is yet to emerge about how much it is going to cost to repair roads and bridges in the areas hit by flooding over the Christmas period.
Rivers are still too high in some places to assess how bad the damage is.
Some people living in communities that have been cut in half by the damage are becoming frustrated by what they see as a lack of urgency to fix the problems.
13 Jan 2016
