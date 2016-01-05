Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Suffolk's Orfordness lighthouse 'at risk of falling into sea'
A £10,000 appeal has been launched to pay for urgent repairs to a Suffolk lighthouse said to be at risk of falling into the sea due to coastal erosion.
The Orfordness lighthouse is now 10m (32ft) from the sea, after the gap halved over the past four years.
A spokesman for the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust said that storms forecast for the week ahead pose a "real risk" of causing "significant damage" to the lighthouse.
Kim Riley reports.
05 Jan 2016
