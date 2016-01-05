Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shot PC David Rathband's brother speaks about legal fight
Relatives of David Rathband - the police officer shot and blinded by gunman Raoul Moat - have explained why they are suing Northumbria Police for negligence.
They claim the force should have warned officers that Moat had threatened to kill a police officer just minutes before he attacked Mr Rathband who was sitting in his patrol car at a roundabout in Newcastle on 3 July 2010.
Darren Rathband told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire why he was continuing his brother's legal fight.
Northumbria Police has declined to comment ahead of the High Court date.
