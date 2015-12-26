Media player
UK flooding: Water rises in Manchester city centre
Parts of Manchester city centre have been flooded as water levels in the River Irwell rise.
Lancashire and Yorkshire are bearing the brunt of flooding, with 15 severe warnings in place and homes evacuated, as heavy rain lashes parts of the UK.
26 Dec 2015
