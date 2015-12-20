Media player
'Calls and texts are not worth a child's life'
A woman whose daughter was killed by a driver who was texting behind the wheel has backed tougher measures against drivers using mobile phones.
Nazan Fennell's 13-year-old daughter, Hope, was killed in 2011 when she was hit by a lorry on her way home from school.
Ministers are planning to increase fixed penalty fines from £100 to £150, and to raise the number of penalty points drivers receive.
20 Dec 2015
