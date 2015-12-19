Jay McGuinness and Aliona Vilani
Former boy band star Jay McGuinness has won this year's Strictly Come Dancing, along with his partner Aliona Vilani.

Actresses Kellie Bright and Georgia May Foot, and presenter Katie Derham also made it to the final.

Here is the moment the former member of The Wanted was crowned the winner.

