CCTV 'shows theft of Christmas trees from Manchester shop'
Greater Manchester Police have released CCTV footage which they say shows 190 Christmas trees being stolen from a south Manchester shop.
They say the offenders were filmed taking the trees over two trips to the Khawja Brothers Mini Market in Chorlton on 28 November and once again between then and 30 November.
Police are appealing for information about the suspects.
14 Dec 2015
