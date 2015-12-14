Why are more babies being taken into care?

Video

There has been a significant rise in the number of newborns who are subject to care proceedings in England, according to figures compiled for the first time by the University of Lancaster.

Some 2,018 babies were involved in such cases at birth or soon afterwards in 2013, compared with 802 in 2008, according to the report.

Today programme reporter Sanchia Berg reports on the research and speaks to one mother, whose child was taken into care when he was two days old.