Football for Peace: Goal to create unity through football

The Football for Peace initiative uses sport to bring together young people from different backgrounds.

It tackles issues around racism, religion and discrimination.

Students in Birmingham meet up for regular matches at the Saltley Academy.

The BBC's Asian Network's Shabnam Mahmood reports.

  • 13 Dec 2015
