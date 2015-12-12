Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First hurdle for young riders at the Shetland Pony Grand National
The Shetland Pony Grand National is the first step for many young riders.
Aspiring jockeys aged between nine and fourteen take part in the annual event.
Despite the age of the participants and the small stature of the ponies, it is similar to its larger counterpart - as Mike Bushell reports.
12 Dec 2015
