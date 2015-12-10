Seized computer
Police arrest child abuse image suspect

More than 680 people across the UK have been arrested for downloading obscene images of children in the last nine months according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The NCA coordinated the operation across 40 local forces, while more than 90 per cent of suspects were previously unknown to police.

A BBC News team was given exclusive access to one arrest operation in Norwich.

Reporter: Angus Crawford; Camera/editing: Tony Smith

