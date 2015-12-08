Syrian refugee taken in by British family
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ahmad shows us around his new home, after being taken in by a British family

Syrian refugee Ahmad has been taken in by a British family while he looks for a job and a place of his own.

He shows Victoria Derbyshire reporter Nicola Beckford around his new home.

Watch Victoria Derbyshire weekdays from 09:15-11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel. Follow the programme on Facebook and Twitter, and find all our content online.

  • 08 Dec 2015
Go to next video: Macedonia border reopens for refugees