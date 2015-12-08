Syrian refugee taken in by British family

Media player
Ahmad shows us around his new home, after being taken in by a British family
Syrian refugee Ahmad has been taken in by a British family while he looks for a job and a place of his own.
He shows Victoria Derbyshire reporter Nicola Beckford around his new home.
