Old Keswick Railway Path Bridge
Storm Desmond flooding: Footage from the public

Schools, hospital services and travel have been disrupted after Storm Desmond brought winds, torrential rain and flooding to parts of the UK.

This footage of the floods and the damage caused was shot over the last two days and is from members of the public who have given the BBC permission to use it.

It has been confirmed that a new record was set for the amount of rain that fell in Cumbria in a 24-hour period.

  • 07 Dec 2015
