Video

A mother says her son "will never be the same again" after he suffered an electric shock while trespassing on a railway line.

Siobhan Hubbard said she thought her "life was over" after the incident, which left her son Thomas in a coma and needing skin grafts.

Ms Hubbard told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "He's scarred for life... Just one split second of being stupid, thinking he was invincible and thinking it wasn't going to happen to him."

According to Network Rail there have been more than 2,700 reports of trespass by young people on Britain's rail tracks since the beginning of 2015.